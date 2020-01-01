New Year: Omo-Agege tasks Nigerians to build bridges

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the New Year, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has stressed the need for citizens to build bridges of friendship across political, ethnic and religious lines.

The New Year, he pointed out, is a time for rebirth and optimism, even as he was upbeat that if Nigerians work resolutely as one, the challenges facing the country would be surmounted.

In his New Year message on Tuesday, Senator Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to “recognize the beautiful and positive diversity of our nation, embrace the vital truth that our diversity is our strength”.

He called for continued support for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in not only maintaining the unity of the country but also delivering on the Next Level Agenda to Nigerians.

In the New Year message personally signed by him, the senator said: “Let us devote our hearts and energies to those things, and…