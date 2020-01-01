Nigeria Diaspora policy underway – Dabiri-Erewa

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC), says a Diaspora Policy for Nigeria has been sent to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for ratification.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She expressed optimism that the document would be considered by the council in the New Year.

The chairman said she was in the Presidential Villa to brief the president on the activities of the commission which was set up in May.

“We have dealt with a lot of issues — xenophobic attacks in South Africa and those who have returned; recently too, young Nigerians stranded in Croatia returned and we received them in the office.

“We have various engagements; we have sent the Diaspora Policy to the FEC; hopefully, it will be considered in the New Year.

“The Diaspora policy is a holistic…