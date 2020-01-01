NLC sets for showdown with states over minimum wage

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed state councils to await directive to engage state governors who fails to meet the Dec. 31 deadline implementation of the minimum wage.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba said this in a New Year message on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We use this medium to implore states that are yet to implement the new national minimum wage including the states that are yet to begin negotiation with labour on the consequential wage adjustment to speedily do the needful.

“In tandem with our position as adopted and communicated after a stakeholders’ meeting on Dec. 11, 2019, organised labour will not guarantee industrial harmony in states that fail to implement the new national minimum wage by Dec. 31, 2019.

“We direct our state councils to be on the standby to robustly engage state governments that fail to obey our laws.

“We wish to remind State Governors that no excuse would be good enough for failure to…