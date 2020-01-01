PIB to be passed by mid 2020, says Sylva

By Solomon Asowata

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, says review of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is at an advanced stage and full passage of the bill is expected mid 2020.

Sylva made the announcement on Wednesday, in a statement to mark the new year which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The minister, while reviewing the performance of the petroleum ministry, described 2019 as a very busy and prosperous year for the ministry and its agencies.

According to him, the ministry’s achievements included Amendment of the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contact) Act, and signing of Final Investment Decision on the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project.

He said others were the discovery of crude oil in the Upper Benue Trough and the hosting of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the African Petroleum…