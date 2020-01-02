Air Peace gets 3rd IOSA certification

By Yunus Yusuf

Air Peace has received its third International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the Corporate Communications Executive of Air Peace, stated this in a statement he released to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the new certification had reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to safety and set the tone for the aviation sector in 2020.

Olisa said that this development came on the heels of the airline’s announcement of flight operations from Lagos to Ibadan, Kano and Owerri.

It would be recalled that the airline set a record when it obtained its first IOSA barely two years into its operations and was, subsequently, inducted as a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline, Mrs Toyin Olajide, said that the certification was another feather added to Air Peace’s cap.

According to her, it confirms…