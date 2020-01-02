Australia fires: State of emergency declared in New South Wales

A new state of emergency was declared Thursday for the south-east Australian state of New South Wales as even worse fire conditions are expected to hit Saturday.

The state’s premier Gladys Berejiklian said the emergency situation will start Friday and last seven days, giving extra powers to the Rural Fire Service Commissioner to battle the blazes.

These include forced evacuations, road closures and ordering police to carry out certain functions.

A heatwave rolling across the continent from the west is expected to arrive on the south-east coast Saturday, bringing strong winds and temperatures in the mid 40s, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

There are “significant fears” for 17 people who are missing after massive bushfires in Victoria, Australia, the state’s premier said on Thursday.

While state premier Daniel Andrews said it was possible some of those unaccounted for could still be…