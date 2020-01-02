COP25: Youth delegate urges developing countries to strengthen Pre- COP homework for better outcomes

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Mr Seyifunmi Adebote, a Youth Delegate to the Climate Change Conference, COP25 says developing countries need to strengthen their Pre- COP homework for better outcomes.

Adebote , State Coordinator, International Climate Change Development Initiative said this in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja

NAN reports that COP25 is the 25th Conference of Parties (COP25) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that held from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13 in Madrid.

He said that developing countries such as Nigeria negotiated under the African Group of Climate Change Negotiators (AGN).

“AGN is an alliance of African member states that represents the interests of the region in the international climate change negotiations with a common and unified voice.’’

He said that the AGN engaged in all COPs and intercessional negotiations and prepared the negotiation text…