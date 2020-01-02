Egypt condemns Turkish deployment of troops to Libya

Egypt, a regional rival of Turkey, has condemned the Turkish parliament’s authorization to send troops to Libya and warned of the consequences.

“Egypt condemns in the strongest terms this step that violates United Nations resolutions,” the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt also warns of repercussions of any Turkish military intervention in Libya and confirms that this intervention will negatively affect stability in the Mediterranean Sea region,” the statement added.

Turkey’s parliament authorized military intervention in Libya on Thursday by voting in favour of a one-year mandate to deploy troops in the midst of an escalating civil war.

The motion passed by 325 votes in favour and 184 against, as Turkey seeks to support the embattled UN-backed government in Tripoli, which faces an offensive by a rival regime trying to overrun the capital.

An emergency session was called to discuss the motion,…