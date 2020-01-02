Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn fled Japan using spare French passport

Japanese authorities allowed former Renault and Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to carry an extra French passport in a locked case while he was out on bail, which explains how he managed to leave the country for Lebanon.

Prosecutors raided his Tokyo residence on Thursday, ahead of an investigation into his disappearance.

Ghosn, who has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, left Japan to avoid what he called a rigged justice system in Japan. He faces multiple charges of financial misconduct, which he denies. He bail in April but with strict conditions, including a bar on overseas travel.

Japanese authorities have not officially commented on Ghosn’s disappearance, but Lebanese officials say he entered legally on a French passport. Though one of Ghosn’s Japanese lawyers has said the lawyers were still in possession of all three of his passports, under the terms of his bail.

However, Ghosn had been issued a…