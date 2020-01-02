Manchester City inflict first defeat on Ancelotti

Two goals from Gabriel Jesus helped a nervy Manchester City earn a 2-1 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The win meant new Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti suffered his first English Premier League (EPL) defeat in this second coming.

Ancelotti had enjoyed two wins from two before the trip to Manchester.

But the writing appeared to be on the wall as Phil Foden thought he gave Manchester City a 13th minute lead.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to spot an offside in the build-up.

For the remainder of the first half, Manchester City were not at their best, but came out after the interval with added impetus.

They took the lead in 51st minute through Jesus, for the Brazilian’s sixth goal in five matches against Everton.

That soon became seven in five as Jesus drilled home Riyad Mahrez’s pass seven minutes later to make it two.

Stand-in Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo gifted Everton a way back into…