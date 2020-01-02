Okowa extols Delta SSG, Chiedu Ebie at 49

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Chiedu Ebie, as he clocks 49 years on Thursday, Jan. 2.

He said that Ebie, a former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, was an illustrious Deltan, who was ever committed to the good governance, growth and development of Delta.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor thanked Ebie for his outstanding contributions to governance in Delta as Secretary to the State Government.

He urged the SSG to sustain his contributions to humanity by developing further ideas that would lead to the efficiency and effectiveness of governance and sustainable development of the state.

He noted that Ebie, an astute lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and a public servant, has had a distinguished career in the private sector spanning over two decades.

The governor also lauded the…