Police arrest 400 in Hong Kong as protest devolves into violence

Hong Kong police said around 400 people were arrested after an approved protest march of tens of thousands of people turned violent on the first day of the year as police deployed tear gas and protesters vandalized buildings.

Senior Superintendent Ng Lok-chun said during a press conference Wednesday the arrests were for charges of possession of offensive weapons and unlawful assembly after protesters ignored police warnings to disperse

“Unfortunately, again, rioters hijacked the procession today, which resulted in the decision for the police to end the procession earlier this afternoon,” Ng said.

He said the police-approved procession began peacefully around 2:30 p.m. but about 90 minutes later protesters began to vandalize an HSBC branch bank at Hennessy Road, causing police to attempt arrest.

Police called for back up after the arresting officers were surrounded and protesters began to throw hard objects, he…