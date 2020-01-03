Imo Deputy Speaker assures constituents of more credible representation in 2020

By Ikenna Osuoha

Chief Okey Onyekanma, Deputy Speaker and Member for Mbaitoli state constituency in Imo Assembly has reassured his constituents of a more credible and vibrant representation in the new year.

Onyekanma gave the assurance in a statement by Mr Aku Obidinma, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speakerand made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The deputy speaker said that he would relentlessly pursue purposeful leadership through credible representation for not just his immediate constituency, Mbaitoli but Imo generally.

“I want to reassure Mbaitoli people in Particular and Imolites in general of my relentless efforts towards ensuring effective and quality representation and a vibrant legislature that will work assiduously to meet their expectations respectively,’’ he said.

Onyekanma, however, said that no amount of blackmail or mudslinging would distract him from performing his duties…