Renewable energy: ASESI wants presidency to honour Ogunbiyi

The African Students Education Support Initiative(ASESI) has called on to the presidency to honour Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, over her invaluable services in Rewable Energy.

ASESI described Ogunbiyi as a transformational agent in the energy sector.

Ogunbiyi was the first female Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency.

She was responsible for successfully negotiating within 18 months the Nigerian Electrification Project which is a 550 million dollars facility from World Bank and AfDB to rapidly construct solar mini-grids and deploy solar home systems across Nigeria.

More so, she was also responsible for the Energizing Education Programme(EEP) which will provide uninterrupted electricity to 37 federal universities and seven teaching hospitals through off-grid captive power.

Ogunbiyi was recently appointed to serve as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for…