Soleimani killing: US asks citizens to leave Iraq immediately

The US embassy in Baghdad on Friday urged all American citizens currently in Iraq to depart immediately following the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani.

“US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” the embassy said in a statement.

The development comes after a US airstrike killed Soleimani and other Iraqi commanders at Baghdad’s International airport on Friday, reported news agency AFP.

It may be noted that there was a sense of urgency in the statement issued by the US embassy in Baghdad.

