Turkey decides to send troops to Libya





Turkey’s parliament has authorised president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to send military forces to Libya in order to support the UN-backed government against general Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey’s move is likely to complicate the war in Libya further. Libya has been beset by a civil war since 2013 after a disagreement on the election results.

When the party of the Muslim Brotherhood lost the elections for the second time, they decided to leave the parliament. After that, the official parliament left Libya’s capital Tripoli and went to the eastern city of Benghazi. In order to solve the situation of two parliaments the United Nations decided to form a government of national accord lead by Fayez al-Sarraj. However, this government was never recognised by forces on the ground and triggered general Haftar to take Libya from the east by force. Haftar was able to take most of Libya but got stuck in Tripoli, where Sarraj’ government as well as the Muslim Brotherhood are based. The Libyan war…





Source: News Agency of Nigeria