Video: Evacuation continues in Australia over bush fire

Mass evacuations are continuing across the lower half of Australia’s eastern coast due to devastating bushfires, with potentially catastrophic conditions expected later this week.

More than a dozen towns in the states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria have been ordered to evacuate, including popular tourist areas and national parks, causing massive traffic queues and petrol and supply shortages.

Traffic came to a grinding halt in some areas as thousands fled the South Coast region of NSW, according to the police, who overnight escorted 100 cars out of the area at a time.

In Victoria, catastrophic bushfires continue to tear through the north-eastern region. Some 1,000 people were being evacuated by the Australian Navy on ships on Friday morning.

The number of people unaccounted for in Victoria has increased to 28, while two more people have been confirmed dead in East Gippsland, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a press conference on…