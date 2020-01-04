Nadal, Djokovic make winning start in ATP Cup

World number one Rafa Nadal overcame a temporary blip on his way to victory at the ATP Cup on Saturday.

His win came shortly after Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic survived a tough battle against fit-again South African Kevin Anderson.

The 15 million dollars (about 11.46 million pounds) ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days, is a solid platform.

It is for the world’s top players and helps them to prepare for this month’s Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne from Jan. 20.

Nadal was broken in his first service game but found his groove immediately to break back.

Another break of Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili’s serve was enough for him to win the opening set.

He broke his opponent twice to jump to a 5-2 lead in the second but faced two consecutive breaks on his own serve which levelled the set at 5-5.

Nadal then broke again and held on to seal the tie for his team…