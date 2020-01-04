Video: Ajaokuta-Itobe bridge safe -FG

By Friday Idachaba

Mr Kajogbola Jimoh, Federal Controller of Works in Kogi has assured Nigerians that the Ajaokuta-Itobe bridge is intact and structurally stable against insinuations that it has divided into two and no longer passable.

Jimoh gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of the bridge in company of the officials of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), on Friday at Ajaokuta.

He said that the bridge only required routine maintenance.

Jimoh said that the only issue was the missing 40mm electrometric rubber base plates covering expansion joints which had chopped off as a result of vehicular movement on the bridge.

An oline video had generated concern on the state of the bridge as people returns from the Yuletide.

He said that the exposed gaps notwithstanding, the bridge was stable structurally without excessive vibration, adding that the separation gaps…