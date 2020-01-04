Video: We killed Soleimani to stop a war -Trump

By Harrison Arubu

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani to stop a war.

Addressing newsmen in Florida, Trump alleged that Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him”.

Blaming Soleimani for the death of hundreds of American civilians and servicemen, the president said he should have been killed long ago to save many lives.

“For years, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds Force, under Soleimani’s leadership, has targeted, injured, and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen.

“The recent attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the…