Anchor Borowers’ Programme: Nasarawa RIFAN urges members to repay loans

By Naomi Sharang

Alhaji Abbas Ramallan, Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has urged it’s members, to repay the farm inputs loan they received under the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Ramallah made the call at the Wet Season Loan Recovery meeting with local government and zonal chairmen of RIFAN held in Keffi, on Sunday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 17, 2015.

It is intended to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and small holder farmers (SHFs) of the required key agricultural commodities.

Ramallan noted that the programme started in the state in 2018 and no fewer than 20, 000 farmers had benefited so far.

Disturbed by the non-payment of the loan facility which was in the form of…