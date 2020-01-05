How we killed mutilated Favour, LASU student – Suspects

Suspected killers of Miss Favour Daley-Oladele on Saturday narrated the gory details of how the final year Sociology student of Lagos State University (LASU) was gruesomely murdered for money rituals at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three principal suspects gave the gory details after Osun homicide police detectives exhumed the victim’s dismembered body from a dry shallow well at Ikoyi-Ile.

NAN reports that Babatunde Kokumo, Osun Commissioner of Police, led detectives from the Homicide Section of the command during the exhumation operation.

When the remains was exhumed, the head, the two breasts, neck and part of the two legs were no longer there.

NAN recalls that the deceased was allegedly killed by a prophet, Segun Philip, 42, and her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, 22, in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun, on Dec. 8, for money rituals.

Owolabi’s mother, Ruth was also said to have played a role…