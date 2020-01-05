Kaduna Deputy Gov. visits gas explosion victims

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has called on those engaged in the sale of inflammable goods to move to areas that have been designated by government for such business.

The deputy governor made the call when she visited victims of Saturday’s gas explosion receiving treatment at Sabo, Barau Dikko and St Gerald hospitals in Kaduna.

Balarabe also paid condolence visit to the family of Prof. Simon Mallam, who died in the incident.

Mallam was the Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission and was among the six people who died in the gas explosion.

Four others sustained major injuries.

Balarabe urged residents to notify the government of any gas outlet in their area, so that actions can be taken quickly.

She said it was illegal to locate businesses of imflammables in populated areas.

“This unfortunate incident is an eye opener for…