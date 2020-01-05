Troops overrun B/Haram terrorists, rescue 461 people

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says, its troops in the North East theatre of operations have tested the recently inducted indigenous Mines Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles against Boko Haram terrorists in recent encounters.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the deployment of the MRAP dealt deadly blow on the terrorists.

Iliyasu disclosed that recent attempts by the terrorists to infiltrate Michika and Madagali in Adamawa state on Jan. 2 was repelled by the combined troops of 217 Tank Battalion and elements of 144 Battalion.

He explained that the criminals went to the town in gun trucks and motorcycles, began sporadic shootings that caused uproar in the peaceful community thus compelling law-abiding residents to scamper for safety.

According to him, the troops immediately mobilised, blocked and engaged the criminals with overwhelmingly…