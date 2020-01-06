Hike in electricity tariff necessary, says NECA DG

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says the proposed hike in electricity tariff is necessary to get the power sector back on track.

Its Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, said on Monday in Lagos that putting the tariff concerns in context, the issue of the increment was intended to enable the sector to realise the right price for the product.

Olawale explained that cost reflective tariff was important to ensure that provider of the commodity or service could cover operational and capital expenses in order to stay in business and deliver on service.

“The issue of tariff has remained topical in the sector since shortly after privatisation.

“The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that the electricity tariffs being paid by consumers will increase in April this year.

“NERC disclosed this in its ‘December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for…