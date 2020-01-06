NAN bags crucial award in Abuja

By Aderogba George

The Global Hepatitis Eradication Initiative Commission, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has invested “The Most Supportive Media House for Hepatitis Eradication in Nigeria” on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The award is announced in a statement signed by the President of the Nigeria Commission, Dr Mike Omotosho, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The organisation said that NAN deserved the award given the strong presence and unwavering support, while the agency has also proven itself as a strong and consistent voice in the struggle to the cause of hepatitis eradication in Nigeria.

It said that the commission is present in 115 countries around the world, including Nigeria where the project is being driven by the Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission in collaboration with Rotary.

The commission also announced in the statement the 2020 annual stakeholders lecture scheduled for Abuja on Jan. 14, where issues that would warrant…