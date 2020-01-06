NAN Box Office Review: ‘Sugar Rush’ serves just laughter

By Anita Eboigbe

‘Sugar Rush’ makes the audience laugh but does absolutely nothing else. For a movie with an entourage of producers and cast members, it is amazing how it does little in such a very busy way. Laughter is a tricky emotional reaction.

It blindsides one to the real issue at hand and in between bouts of euphoria, it is hard to see the truth. Jade Osiberu served laughter in healthy Instagram doses and for the duration of the film, it was hard to see the loop holes.

This did not last as immediately after the film was over, the only thing audiences remembered was that they laughed so hard. In fact, on social media where the producers have shared fan reactions, the most have been centred on laughter.

It is true that ‘Sugar Rush’ is a comedy but it is also sad that the comedic dialogues and the plot were not written as well as they should have.

Seeing as Osiberu’s previous film ‘Isoken’ was and…