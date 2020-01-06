Oil: Nigeria lost $2.75bn to vandals, thieves – P-PESPI urges Buhari to intervene

…….. Set for 1m-man march to protest crude oil theft

A group known as Partner For Petroleum & Energy Sector Prosperity Initiative (P-PESPI) has called on President Buhari to urgently escalate his intervention to stop criminals to vandalise and steal the nation’s oil assets.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Charles Ibiang, Chairman of the group, P-PESPI stressed that the intervention had become more than necessary as the nation recorded a loss of $2.75 billion to such activities in 2019 alone.

With particular reference to the AITEO E&P Nembe Creek Truck Line Pipelines, the group said that the persistent criminal activities of vandals was also disrupting the nation’s revenue inflow.

“The P-PESPI has Observed with Concern and condemns in strong term the persistent and deliberate sabotage of the AITEO E&P Nembe Creek Truck Line Pipelines and other Critical National Petroleum Pipelines…