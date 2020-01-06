Tom Hanks, Awkwafina, others shine at 77th Golden Globes Award

By Anita Eboigbe

Asian-American actress, Nora Lum aka Awkwafina and actor, Tom Hanks were among performers who made award history at the 77th Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association beginning in January 1944, recognizing excellence in film, both American and International, and the American television.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awkwafina made history, Sunday night, as the first performer of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe Award in a lead actress category.

`The Farewell’ star is the sixth woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the lead actress in a musical or comedy category.

The others were Machiko Kyo (1956’s ‘The Teahouse of the August Moon’), Miyoshi Umeki (1961’s ‘Flower Drum Song’), Yvonne Elliman (1973’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’), and Constance Wu (2018).

Hailee Steinfeld, whose mother is of Filipino descent, was all nominated for her…