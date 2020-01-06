U.S.-Iran: Saudi Arabia appeals for calm 

(Reuters/NAN) Saudi Arabia said that the kingdom did not want to see further escalation of tensions in the region at a “very dangerous moment”, following Friday’s killing by a U.S. drone of Iran’s military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said this at a news conference in Riyadh on Monday.

“We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn’t escalate any further.

“It’s certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security.

“We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and any provocation,” bin Farhan said.

Similarly, Iran’s supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran’s streets on Monday for the funeral of Soleimani.

As the coffins of Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who also died in…