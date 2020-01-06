Venezuela gets two parliamentary speakers

(dpa/NAN) Venezuela’s National Assembly approved two separate speakers in two separate votes on Sunday, after opposition lawmakers held their own vote when they were locked out of the parliament session.

The chaotic day left it unclear, who would lead the National Assembly, with an official but disputed vote picking Luis Parra, who is backed by embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The opposition lawmakers re-electing self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, as the leader of the body.

Parra won with the votes of the Socialist Party of President Nicolas Maduro and defectors from the opposition coalition and reportedly received 84 votes.

But this came after security forces prevented opposition leader Juan Guaido and several dozen, other opposition lawmakers, from entering the building to have their say, according to local media reports.

Guaido’s supporters claimed the correct protocol was not observed, with Guaido himself telling…