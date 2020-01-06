Video: Bobrisky plans to date “married man”

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Bobrisky

By Emmanuel Afonne

Social Media sensation Bobrisky has given conditions for her to date a married man and love him.

Bobrisky said on Monday in a trending video that she would be interested in such a relationship if the man in question would keep their love affair secret.

According to her, not even her best friend Tonto Dikeh will know about it.

Watch and listen to Bobrisky in the video below:





Source: News Agency of Nigeria

