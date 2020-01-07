66 Oyo primary schools to benefit from UBEC programme

By Ibukun Emiola

The Oyo State Government, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has selected 66 public primary schools to benefit from UBEC School-Based Management Committee-School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 66 schools were selected from the three senatorial districts in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to NAN in Ibadan on Tuesday by Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.

The statement quoted Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as saying that government was doing this as part of UBEC’s new strategy to involve communities in school management.

Adeniran was said to have revealed this while speaking with members of the various School-Based Management Committees across the state in his office on Tuesday.

He enjoined them to adhere…