Adamawa youths block highway, protest spate of kidnapping

By Yakubu Uba

Hundreds of Adamawa youths on Tuesday blocked the federal highway passing through Girei community to Yola, the state capital, and other parts of the state to protest against incessant kidnappings in the area.

The youths, who are from Girei Local Government Area, rendered many travelers and motorists stranded.

They avowed that they would not open the road until the authorities, particularly the Governor or Commissioner of Police, address them and commit to addressing the menace.

Alhaji Saidu Hamman-Girei, spokesman of the youth, also theYouth leader, (Sarkin Matasa) of Girei District, said recently about 10 persons in the community lost their lives to kidnappers.

“But what we are hearing now is that, there is an order from the police headquarters that the suspects be released,“ he alleged.

He said that between N60 million to N70 million had also been paid as ransom to kidnappers.

“We mobilised and supported the security in arresting about 11…