Film corporation, military to co-produce documentary on Abu-Ali

By Joshua Olomu

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and the Nigerian Military are set to co-produce a feature film on the life of Lt. Col. Mohammed Abu-Ali who died in the battle against Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrangement was part of an MoU signed by the two organistions to produce documentaries and feature films that would showcase the operations of the Nigerian military.

Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the Managing Director of the NFC, and Admiral Habila Ngalabak, Chief Defence, Civil-Military Cooperation of the Nigerian military, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations at the Defence Headquaters on Tuesday in Abuja.

The military chief said the collaboration was to present a platform where activities of the military in defense of fatherland would henceforth be showcased through the motion picture.

He further explained that the feature film…