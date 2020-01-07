Gov. El-Rufai orders closure of gas retail shops in Kaduna

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has ordered the closure of all gas refill stations located within residential areas in the state.

The governor, who gave the order on Monday appealed to residents to report such gas outlets to government for immediate action.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that El-Rufai who visited scene of Saturday’s gas explosion at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna said the gas refill stations should relocate to industrial layouts.

“It is most unfortunate that this incident has happened. It is further proof and evidence that this is high risk activity that should not be allowed to be located in residential areas.

“We will relocate them, we will give them land in industrial areas where adequate precautions to prevent things like this will be put in place.

“But for now, we have to get all these gas refilling plants within the metropolis and towns relocated. We are mapping all of…