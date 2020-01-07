Stakeholders seek inclusion in development Plan implementation

By Rita Iliya

Stakeholders in Niger on Tuesday called on the state government to involve them in the implementation process of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for Minna and Suleja cities.

The stakeholders made the call during a two-day Technical Interactive Session on UN-Habitat IDP Formulation Mission for Minna and Suleja cities in Minna on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Niger state government is partnering with the United Nations Habitat to develop an integrated plan for the two cities.

Prof. Mohammed Bashra, Director, Center for Human Settlement and Urban Development, Federal University of Technology, Minna, said the initiative would enhance good network for integrating people’s ideas and vision of their cities.

“On the development concept, IDP will ensure orderliness from people as the project will be owned, managed and maintained by the people. It will bring about people’s participation as…