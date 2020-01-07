Video: Bees sting players, officials during football match in Tanzania

A football match was recently disrupted in Tanzania following the sudden invasion of the football pitch by a swarm of bees.

The match was a Federation Cup match between Young Africans (Yanga) and Iringa United which was played on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The development forced the match to be stopped momentarily, forcing players, officials, and spectators to take cover.

According to Tanzania’s Mwananchi Newspaper, the bee invasion lasted for about 10 minutes after about seven minutes of play into the second half.

Ali Mtoni Sonso, Yanga star, was injured during the incident and had to be treated by the team’s medical team before returning to the pitch.

Yanga went ahead to win the game 4-0 with goals from Papy Tshisimbi, Patrick Sibomana, Lamine Moro and David Molinga.