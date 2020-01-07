Zamfara govt earmarks N60b for road construction in 2020

By Ishaq Zaki

Zamfara Government says it has earmarked N60 billion for the construction of roads across the state in 2020.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji lbrahim Mayana, stated this while speaking to newsmen in Gusau on Monday after defending his ministry’s budget for 2020 at the state house of assembly.

Mayana said the huge amount proposed for road projects indicated that the administration of Gov. Bello Matawalle was committed to providing accessibility to people of the state, especially the rural dwellers.

According to him, the fund will be used for the completion of ongoing roads projects and the construction of new ones across the state.

The commissioner added that the 2020 budget of the ministry would also fund other projects of the ministry, such as road maintenance and transportation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Khalifa Attahiru-Bello, said that the state had earmarked N20 million…