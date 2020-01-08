CAF: Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala win Africa’s best player awards

Liverpool’s striker Sadio Mane has been named the Confederation of African (CAF) Player of the Year for 2019, with teammate Mohamed Salah finishing in the top three.

Mane and Salah were both named in the final three for the award, with Man City‘s Riyad Mahrez lining up alongside the Reds duo.

The Liverpool’s talisman clinched the award, which took place in Egypt, for the first time having finished second in the last two years while coming third in 2016.

It is just rewards for Mane as his exponential rise continues, having proven key to Liverpool’s Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and recent Premier League success.

His 2019 also saw him named as the Premier League‘s joint-highest goalscorer alongside Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 22, where his calendar year totalled 31 goals across all competitions for the Reds.

Moreover, Mane helped lead his native Senegal to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations over the summer, where his side fell…