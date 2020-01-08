Empowerment programme: Tambuwal warns officials against shortchanging beneficiaries’

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has warned officials handling the disbursements under state government’s Youths and Women Empowerment programme against shortchanging the beneficiaries.

A statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Muhammad Bello, issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, said Tambuwal gave the warning while flagging off the disbursement of N20,000 to each of the 1,000 beneficiaries in Isa Local Government.

Bello said Tambuwal explained to the beneficiaries that the money being disbursed is not a loan but a grant to assist them to start small businesses.

“The governor emphasized that no beneficiary of the empowerment programme should be given less than N20, 000 or asked for a kick-back.

“The governor urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to utilize the monies provided to them judiciously as a start up for…