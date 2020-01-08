How agro industrialisation can help achieve economic transformation

By Itohan Abara-laserian

The Managing Director, AgroNigeria, Mr Richard-Mark Mbaram, says agro industrialisation is key to achieving economic transformation, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food security and improved nutrition.

Mbaram, who is also the Director-General of Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS), said on Tuesday in Lagos that agriculture played a critical role in transforming economies to reach the SDG’s, along with achieving other essential development goals such as ensuring food security and improved nutrition.

He said that under-performing agriculture was stifling the effective functioning of the industrial sector; consequently, this has resulted in a weak linkage between the agricultural and industrial sectors in the face of a myriad of opportunities.

He called for an increased economic momentum through partnerships with the private sector to advance the industrialisation of the agricultural sector.

Nigeria, according to him, has huge…