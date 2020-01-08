How agro industrialisation can help achieve economic transformation

By Itohan Abara-laserian
The Managing Director, AgroNigeria, Mr Richard-Mark Mbaram, says agro industrialisation is key to achieving economic transformation, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food security and improved nutrition.
Mbaram, who is also the Director-General of Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS), said on Tuesday in Lagos that agriculture played a critical role in transforming economies to reach the SDG’s, along with achieving other essential development goals such as ensuring food security and improved nutrition.
He said that under-performing agriculture was stifling the effective functioning of the industrial sector; consequently, this has resulted in a weak linkage between the agricultural and industrial sectors in the face of a myriad of opportunities.
He called for an increased economic momentum through partnerships with the private sector to advance the industrialisation of the agricultural sector.
Nigeria, according to him, has huge…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria