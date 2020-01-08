NSE: C&I Leasing, Cornerstone, Chams emerge best performing stocks in 2019

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

C & I Leasing, Cornerstone Insurance and Chams emerged the best performing stocks in percentage terms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2019.

Data obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos showed that C &I Leasing was the best performing equity with a growth of 223.86 per cent.

Specifically, the stock which opened trading for the year at N1.76 closed trading on Dec. 31, 2019 at N5.70 per share, representing an increase of 223.86 per cent.

Cornerstone Insurance came second with 125 per cent, Chams improved by 65 per cent, ABC Transport 55.17 per cent and Access Bank 47.06 per cent.

Others include Transnational-Wide Express 41.54 per cent, Caverton 39.08 per cent, Royal Exchange Assurance 36.36 per cent. BOC Gases 30.64 per cent and Ekocorp 26.11 per cent.

Mr Ambrose Omordion, the Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Ltd., linked C &I Leasing growth to share reconstruction embarked on by the company during the…