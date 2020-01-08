NSE Market Indices sustain positive growth

By chinyere joel- Nwokeoma

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the second trading day maintained an uptrend with the market indicators growing further by 0.90 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the growth posted on Tuesday was due to price appreciation in Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank and Access Bank.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 247.25 pojnts or 0.90 per cent to close at 27,586.93 compared with 27,339.68 recorded on Monday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.199 trillion inched N117 billion to close at N13.316 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, Presco, Nascon and PZ Cussons Nigeria.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said, “Following the recent trend in the market, we maintained our bullish outlook on the market this week.”

Mr Ambrose Omordion, the Chief Operating Officer,…