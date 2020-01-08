Polaris Bank bags CBN’s consumer protection award

Polaris Bank has won the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Best Deposit Money Bank (DMB) in Consumer protection in Nigeria’s banking industry.

The Award was presented to the Bank at the Jos Bankers forum.

The Annual Dinner and Award event was organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Jos branch held to recognise and reward DMBs for their performance during the outgone year.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr Tokunbo Abiru said the awrad was as an attestation of the institution’s show of strong leadership in prompt resolution of transaction issues.

He thanked the organisers for their due diligence in selecting Polaris Bank among other awardees and “recognising its stellar performance in promptly resolving customer complaints”.

On the challenges faced by customers over issues bothering on response to various customer complaints including ATM cash retract, excess charges and…