SON to prosecute importers, manufacturers, distributors of substandard LPG cylinders

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it will prosecute importers, manufacturers and distributors of substandard Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and other products as provided by law.

The Director General (DG) SON, Osita Aboloma gave the warning on Tuesday during a visit the scene of Gas explosion at Sabo Tasha, Kaduna, in which six people lost their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG was represented by Engr. Nwaoma Olujie, Group Head LPG at SON.

NAN also reports that Aboloma also paid condolence to Kaduna State Government over the sad incident.

“We are determined to ensure diligent prosecution of importers, manufacturers and distributors of substandard LPG cylinders and other products as provided in SON Act No. 14 of 2015,” he said.

Aboloma said the management of SON received…