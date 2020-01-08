U.S. imposes sanctions on South Sudanese vice president

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Gai, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

This is in Washington’s latest move to pressure the country’s politicians to form a unity government.

The Treasury Department said Gai reportedly arranged and directed the alleged killings of opposition politician Aggrey Ezibon and human rights lawyer Dong Luak in a move to solidify his position in the government. And also to intimidate members of the opposition.

Gai, former governor of an oil-rich region in South Sudan, has long been a powerful government figure in the country with close ties to President Salva Kiir.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement calling on the government and opposition leaders to create distance from those who spoil the peace process.

He said Gai, on behalf of Kiir, acted to “divide and sow distrust, extend the conflict in South Sudan, and impede the…