Video: National Hospital Abuja separates conjoined twins

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, on Tuesday, commended the National Hospital for the successful separation of Siamese twins conjoined at chest and abdomen.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conjoined twins were referred from Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa to the hospital on Aug. 13, 2018.

Ehanire who gave the commendation at a news conference in Abuja said it was the first time that such surgery would be carried out at the hospital.

He also said it was first surgery of the type done in the hospital and the achievement would make the realm of advance surgery in the country.

“I am happy that we have good news coming from a Nigerian hospital and in this case, we do not need to rush them abroad for surgery; it is a case of home grown surgery.

“I commend the team lead by Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, Chief Consultant Pediatric Surgeon and other specialists that separated the twins.

“The children had…