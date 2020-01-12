50,000 people apply for 1,000 teaching jobs in Lagos

By Raji Rasak

Mr Suru Avoseh, a member, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, says no fewer than 50, 000 applicants had applied for one thousand vacant teaching jobs announced by the state government in 2019.

Avoseh made this known during the New Year Party organised by the Badagry Women Development Forum on Sunday in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government had on Nov. 11 announced the plans to employ one thousand teachers into the public secondary schools across the state.

Avoseh said some of the applicants that qualified for the job had been invited for the examination.

“After the examination, those that passed and meet up with the standard will be called for oral interviews.

“At present, some of the applicants who succeeded in the examination have started receiving text messages through their phone numbers.

“It is certain that not everybody that applied for the job will be employed, and not all that…