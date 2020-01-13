NDDC begins audit, verification of projects

By Desmond Ejibas 08036694557



The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has inaugurated a 50-member committee to audit and document projects and contracts awarded in nine Niger Delta states.

Dr Joi Nunieh, Acting Managing Director of NDDC, inaugurated the verification committee in Port Harcourt, according to a statement on Sunday by Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, the commission’s Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs.

Nunieh said that the committee’s formation was a prelude to the forensic audit of the commission ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

According to him, the verification exercise becomes necessary due to many ‘fake’ Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) being claimed by contractors.

“So, members of the committee will go round all the NDDC mandate states to verify these projects and contracts.

“The committee will carry out this assignment for period of two week – which is the…